Edo Election Tribunal: INEC closes case, calls no witness 

By Wandoo Sombo

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has closed its case at the Edo Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and it’s candidate, Mr Asue Ighodalo dragged INEC, the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and Gov. Monday Okpebholo to the tribunal challenging the outcome of the Sept. 21, 2024 governorship election.

When the matter was called on Thursday, lead counsel to INEC Mr Kanu Agabi told the Justice Wilfred Kpochi-led three member tribunal that after careful consideration, the commission has decided not to call any witness but to close its case.(NAN)