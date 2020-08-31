Edo Election: Oshiomole canvases votes for APC in Etsako West, Central LGAs

Former Governor of Edo, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday canvassed votes for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the Edo Governorship election at Etsako West and Central.

Speaking at Apana Ward 10 and Ayogwiri, ward 12 in Etsako West Local Government Area (LGA), Oshiomhole assured that APC would deliver dividends of democracy to the people of Edo if voted into office.

He urged his party members not to be involved in election violence but make good use of their voter cards to ensure victory for APC at the polls.

Oshiomhole said: “We will not be involved in violence and will not revenge; violence is not in our DNA. God will revenge for us.

He also urged the residents of the area not to be scared to exercise their franchise, assuring that adequate security arrangements would be made for their safety.

Also, Sen. Francis Alimikhena, member representing Edo North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, alleged that the present state administration had brought hardship to people of the state.

“You always see crowds welcoming and receiving us in our campaign rallies because of our SIMPLE agenda manifesto,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of some PDP decampees in Apana, Mr Vincent Itoto, said they decided to dump PDP for APC going by the achievement of Adams Oshiomhole in their ward.

One of the APC members in Etsako West LGA, Mr Victor Oshioke, said Oshiomhole did a lot for them and they would not turn to disappoint him and his party.

Similarly, former Chairman of Etsako West LGA, Mr Lucky James, said the council had resolved to vote for APC in the upcoming election due to alleged abandonment of their area by the present state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the APC campaign train also canvassed for votes in Etsako Central LGA amidst heavy downpour across all the wards visited.

NAN reports that the rains however did not stop APC supporters from participating in the campaigns.

The wards visited in Etsako Central LGA included Ekperi; Fugar ward 1, 2 and 3; Anegbette; ward 9 and 10; Udaba ward 8 and 7; Ogbona ward 4 and 5, respectively. (NAN)