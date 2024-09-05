Edo election: Obaseki woos voters for Ighodalo

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Thursday described the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Asue Ighodalo as governorship candidate who has the best plans to develop the state further

Obaseki spoke during the ongoing PDP campaign in Fugar, Etsako Central and Agbede in Etsako West Local Government Areas of the state.

The governor, who expressed satisfaction at the massive turnout of people, said that he had never seen the type of crowd in all the places the party had visited.

“I want to thank you all for this massive turnout even when they say Etsako Central is one of the smallest local governments in the state but you people still have this large crowd”, he said.

He equally commended them for coming out during the continuous voters registration exercise in the state, thereby increasing the voting strength of Etsako Central.

He noted that there was a gas pipeline that passed through Etsako Central, adding that Ighodalo would utilise the gas to generate electricity for the people if elected.

On his part, Ighodalo commended the Obaseki led administration for the improvement in the education system, workers welfare, infrastructure, health and he promised to build on what was already on the ground.

He promised to eradicate poverty, create wealth and enthrone good governance.

Ighodalo stated that Edo needed continuity for progress and prosperity and assured the people that his government would never disappoint them, if voted into power.

He, therefore, charged them to come out enmasse on election day and vote for the PDP.

Earlier, Chief Mike Ogiadomeh, a chieftain of the PDP and former Chief of Staff to President Goodluck Jonathan, welcomed Obaseki and the campaign team to Etsako Central.

Ogiadomeh said that the Obaseki led administration had done well for people of the state and, particularly, the people of Etsako Central.

He thanked the governor for bringing Ighodalo to take over from him, describing him as a man with proven track records.

The Director-General of the Asue Ogie Campaign Council, Mr Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, said that the APC was not an option for progress in Edo.

Iduoriyekemwen told the people to remain focused and vote PDP, insisting that continuity was what Edo needed.

The state chairman of the party, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, in his speech, charged the people to come out enmasse and vote on Sept. 21.

He also thanked them for their support for PDP so far as he asked Chief Dan Orbih, the leader of the Legacy PDP in the state to “retrace his steps and come back home”.

In Agbede, Obaseki also commended the people for coming out enmasse and assured them that before his tenure would run out, the water issues in Agbede would be resolved.(NAN)