Edo election: NOA, INEC, EFCC partner to eliminate vote buying

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have partnered to eliminate vote buying in the Sept. 21 Edo governorship election.

By Imelda Osayande

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have partnered to eliminate vote buying in the Sept. 21 Edo governorship election.

The government agencies made this known on Thursday in Benin during a stakeholders’ meeting aimed ant ensuring a credible governorship election.

The meeting also had various security and paramilitary organizations in attendance, civil society groups, religious groups, representatives of political parties, the media, and others.

NOA’s state Director, Mr Osarobo Woghiren, emphasized the need to prevent vote selling and buying, which had become a “trending vice” in the political system.

Woghiren urged all participants to play by the rules and encouraged citizens to exercise their civic responsibilities.

The NOA boss called on traditional and religious leaders, youths, civil societies, market women, non-governmental organizations, and others to mobilize the people to vote their choice.

INEC’s Representative, Dedekuma Emmanuel, assured that the commission was ready for the election.

EFCC’s Representative, Mr Muhammed Abdulaziz, vowed to watch out for voter buyers and sellers.

The Director General of NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa Onilu, represented by Ebeli Okonkwo, urged voters to come out and vote for their chosen candidates, assuring them of security and protection. (NAN)