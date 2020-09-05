Edo Election: Ize-Iyamu pledges N4.5M to fix electricity at Ibore community

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate in the Edo governorship election has pledged N4. 5 million to tackle electricity problem in Ibore community, Esan Central area of the state.

Ize-Iyamu, who spoke during an APC campaign at Ibore on Friday promised to make the money available in three days.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), gathered from members of the community that it had been without electricity for about two years.

The APC candidate also visited Ujabhole community in Esan Central and promised to adopt Public Private Partnership in the execution of developmental projects in the state if elected.

He gave the assurance while inaugurating a water project built by an indigene of the community, Mr Monday Okpebholo.

He said it was regrettable that government could not provide basic amenities such as water, good roads and electricity for the people of the community.

He noted that if elected governor he would give priority to provision of basic needs in the council.

Ize-Iyamu also held campaign rallies at Uromi town and Esan North East LGA where he was received by a large crowd of party supporters.

He also assured the teeming supporters of good roads, water projects, schools and all round development if voted for in the Sept. 19, election. (NAN)