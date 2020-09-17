Edo election: IGP orders restriction of vehicular movement

Share the news













T he Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mr Mohammed Adamu,mni, has ordered restriction of vehicular movement in Edo ahead of Saturday governorship election in the state.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the order was part of efforts by the police to ensure orderliness and safety during the election.

Mba said the vehicular movement restriction would be from 11:59p.m on Friday to 6.00p.m on Saturday.

He said the restriction order was informed by the need to prevent the free flow, circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs during the election.

Mba said that it was also to checkmate the movement of political thugs and other criminally minded individuals from contiguous states from hijacking and disrupting the electoral processes.

He enjoined citizens of the state to come out en-masse and vote, adding that the police and other security agencies had been sufficiently mobilised to provide a safe, secure and conducive environment for the election.

Mba regretted any inconveniences the restriction order would cause the citizens.

He urged citizens to see the restriction as part of necessary sacrifices towards the enthronement of democracy .

Mba cautioned against violent and destructive acts, snatching of ballot boxes, vote buying, vote selling, hate speeches, and other acts that could compromise the electoral processes.

The FPRO said that the police would not sit idly-by and watch hoodlums engage in any criminal acts.(NAN)

Related