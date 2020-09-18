Edo election: Group lauds committee over peace accord

Share the news













Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), has commended Rtd. Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar-led Peace Committee for making political parties and their candidates in the Saturday Edo election to sign a peace accord.

The organisation also thanked the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, for calling the political parties and their candidates to order.

The group’s Executive Director, Ms Faith Nwadishi, made the commendation in a pre-election statement in Abuja on Friday.

Nwadishi said that the advice by the Oba for a peaceful election should be a reference point in Nigeria’s election history.

She called for deployment of more health personnel to polling areas to guide people on the election day.

“Strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol is imperative while Personal Protective Equipment at the polling areas are mandatory and should be enforced.

“The INEC’s directives on special treatment for nursing mothers, pregnant women and the elderly should be adhered to by ad hoc staff on the field,” she said.

Nwadishi said her organisation had deployed observers across the state to cover the elections “and we shall be sharing reports with the media and on our social media handles as they come in.

“CTA calls on all eligible and registered citizens to come out and vote for candidates of their choice as it is their right to do so. Your vote is your power and must count,” she added. (NAN)

