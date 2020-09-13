Edo Election: Ganduje drums support for APC from Arewa Community

Share the news













Kano State Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje on Sunday canvassed votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the Edo governorship election saying the state needs a government that cares about the well-being of its people.

Ganduje, the Chairman, APC campaign Council, for Edo polls said at an APC rally to woo the Arewa community in Benin that a vote for his party in the Edo election was a vote for peace and stability.

“History is being made today; we are here to pledge our support for our Edo governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and his running mate, Malam Gani Audu.

He described Ize-Iyamu as a man of peace and a grassroots politician who had an agenda that would move the state forward.

“He was born and schooled here and therefore understands the challenges of Edo people.”

He, therefore, urged the Arewa community to vote enmass for the APC in the Edo governorship election so they could benefit from the dividends of good governance.

On his part, Ize-Iyamu assured the people that the APC administration would guarantee peace, progress and development for everyone in the state.

He said, “As you have come out to support me today, so I will support you when I become governor of Edo.

“I will empower your youth and women and provide basic amenities in your locality.”

Alhaji Badamasi Saleh, Chairman of Arewa community in the state, said, ‘we are here to pledge our support for Ize-iyamu and his running mate.

‘Ize-Iyamu is our in-coming governor and we will support him and we have endorsed him as our governor.”(NAN)