Edo election: FRSC certifies 496 vehicles to convey electoral materials, personnel

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says 496 vehicles have been certified to convey electoral materials and personnel for the Edo 2020 election.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Asst. Corps Marshall Bisi Kazeem who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja added that all the certified vehicles were for effective monitoring during and after the election.

Kazeem noted that 108 staff of the command had been deployed to be involved directly in the election process, including those on duty to ensure restriction of movement on the roads.

The FRSC Education Officer also said that FRSC personnel were deployed to assist in crowd control, while others would be stationed at polling units.

He noted that the deployment of officers and men for the election was decentralized, adding that the Unit Commanders were directed to meet their various Areas Commanders for the deployment.

According to him, a total of 496 vehicles were certified today by the Operatives of FRSC. The breakdown is as follows:

“RS 5.1 Edo (69), RS 5.11 Auchi (45), RS 5.12 Tollgate (75), RS 5.13 Iruekpen (105),RS 5.14 Igarra (20), RS 5.15 Sapele (40), RS 516 Owan Isigie (62), RS 5.17 Uromi (50), RS 5.1A Abudu (30).

“in all, 108 staff of the command have been deployed.

“Two personnel are representing the command in the Joint Operations Room, while the command situation room for the election has been set up, with a Superintendent Route Commander, supported by a Routs Commander.

“Ambulances are also on alert for quick response, in case of any eventuality in the course of the exercise,” he said.

Kazeem expressed satisfaction with the security arrangement made to protect the lives and property of all the people during the exercise, including corps personnel.

He said that corps personnel had been given all necessary training in the election process.

Kazeem, however, called on all FRSC staff to conduct themselves orderly and shun all acts of corruption and indiscipline. (NAN)

