Edo Election: Former PDP lawmaker leads defectors in Uhunmwode to APC

Mr Paul Odaro, a former member of the Edo House of Assembly, on Tuesday led defectors from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Uhunmwonde Local Government Council of the state to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during an APC ward-to-ward campaign rally at Eguaholor, in the Uhunmwonde Council, Odaro said their defection was hinged on the alleged unfulfilled electoral promises of Gov. Godwin Obaseki.

He said he had been a PDP member since 1999 but decided to dump the party due to the neglect of his ward by the Obaseki-led administration.

Odaro alleged that despite the fact that the Edo governor was from his council, he did not carry out any project there.

On his part, the former governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole decried the alleged neglect of infrastructure and development in the area by the Obaseki administration.

Oshiomhole stated that it was more worrisome that even the water fountain at the King’s Square in front of Oba’s palace could not be maintained by the governor.

He said it was disturbing that the governor was shutting down tertiary institutions and refusing to employ teachers in public schools, thereby denying the people qualitative education.

The former governor, therefore, urged the people of the area to vote for the APC in the Sept. 19 election.

The campaign team also visited Ehor and Eyean communities, also in Uhunmwonde, where it canvassed for votes for its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. (NAN)