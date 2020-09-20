Edo election: CUPP commends INEC’s neutral position

Share the news













The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), on Sunday hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for its neutrality during the Edo election.

Mr Ikenga Ugochinyere, spokesperson of CUPP, in a statement in Abuja said that the act was a promising sign ot a new, decent, electoral order in the country.

Ugochinyere also commended INEC staff members who, according to him, resisted pressure to swap results, noting that it was a welcome development.

He described Obaseki’s victory as a triumph of peoples’ power.

“There is no doubt that this is a hard-earned victory considering the tension that enveloped the nation’s political space ahead of the electoral contest.

“CUPP viewed Obaseki’s victory and re-election for second term as a triumph of peoples’ ultimate power to freely elect their leaders without any coercion.

“The people of Edo, with the massive support given to Obaseki, have spoken with a loud voice that they will no longer tolerate electoral rascality from people within and outside the state, no matter how highly placed,” he said.

Ugochinyere said CUPP also commended Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers for ensuring that the peoples’ will prevailed in Edo State.

“In rejoicing with governor Obaseki, we urge him not to renege on his electoral promises that endeared him to the people of the state,” he said.

He urged Obaseki to reciprocate the peoples’ gesture by delivering good governance. (NAN)

