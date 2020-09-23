Edo Election: CLEEN calls for improvement in distribution of election materials

“Should ensure sustained improvement in the distribution of election materials in polling units in subsequent elections to enable early commencement of polls

“There is a need to sustain the awareness creation and voter’s education amongst communities which INEC carried out in Edo State.

“Should comply with Covid-19 protocols during the elections and ensure adequate provisions of temperature thermometer, hand sanitisers and other non-pharmaceutical requirements.

“Should ensure training and retraining of electoral officers to enable them to meet with the changing needs of the electorate in Nigeria,” he stated.

Olugbuo stressed that prosecution of electoral offenders remains a key issue INEC should carry out to reduce the tendency by political thugs to disrupt elections.