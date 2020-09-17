Edo election: APC commends residents for support during campaigns

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has commended Edo residents for their peaceful conduct, support as well as turnout during its campaigns across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

Retired Maj.-Gen. Cecil Esekhaigbe, the Director-General, Edo APC Campaign Council, gave the commendation during a news briefing in Benin on Thursday.

Esekhaigbe said: “Today we thank Edo people for their faith in the APC which they demonstrated throughout the campaign through their massive turnout across the state.

“As the campaigns end today, we are confident of victory because we have made it clear that we do not believe in sloganeering.

“We took to Edo people what we have in stock for them and they have taken it by pledging to vote massively for APC come Sept. 19,” he said.

He also commended security outfits for ensuring peace during the campaigns in spite of pockets of violence experienced.

He said the party was not unaware of plans by unscrupulous elements to cause mayhem during the election, noting that the security outfit would be fully ready to ensure law and order.

“We shall resist any move by highly placed politicians who are relocating to the state to cause mayhem.

“Those who believe in thuggery must know that there are consequences for their actions.

“Security agencies have expressed it clearly that they will not tolerate any act of thuggery and violence,” he said.

He added that the APC was not relying on anyone to provide financial support to enable the party to win the election.

“We look forward to a peaceful and credible election in the state.

“We are ready to continue to maintain peace irrespective of the outcome of the election,” he said.(NAN)