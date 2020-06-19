Edo drama continues as Obaseki defects to PDP – Watch Video

June 19, 2020 Editor News, Politics, Project 0

Share the news

Edo State  Governor Godwin Obaseki has finally defected to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

The embattled governor made the move Friday during a visit to the State Secretariat of PDP, reports said.

A video of the governor announcing his defection was shared  on PDP’s twitter handle.Watch video:

The governor had earlier announced his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC on the heels of  his disqualification by the gubernatorial screening committee, a move meant to deny him ticket to run for a second term in office.

It is however an open secret that Obaseki’s  APC travails were   a fallout  of  the  clash between him and  his immediate past predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole who was national chairman of APC until recently.

Obaseki’s defection after losing out  of APC intrigues  is evidently  another twist in the tale of   the  week of high-drama. Earlier, in the week, Oshiomhole’s fortune within the APC also took a nosedive as the  Court of Appeal upheld his suspension from office as National Chairman of APC.

How the next chapter of the  Edo drama will  play out  remains to be seen.


Share the news
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*