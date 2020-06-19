Edo drama continues as Obaseki defects to PDP – Watch Video

Share the news













Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has finally defected to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

The embattled governor made the move Friday during a visit to the State Secretariat of PDP, reports said.

A video of the governor announcing his defection was shared on PDP’s twitter handle.Watch video:

Breaking News! The governor of Edo State, H. E. @GovernorObaseki has defected to our great Party, the @OfficialPDPNig. The declaration was made this afternoon at the state Secretariat of our party in Benin city, Edo State. Power to the people. #EdoIsPDP. @officialKolaO pic.twitter.com/GV36MSYrGx — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) June 19, 2020

The governor had earlier announced his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC on the heels of his disqualification by the gubernatorial screening committee, a move meant to deny him ticket to run for a second term in office.

It is however an open secret that Obaseki’s APC travails were a fallout of the clash between him and his immediate past predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole who was national chairman of APC until recently.

Obaseki’s defection after losing out of APC intrigues is evidently another twist in the tale of the week of high-drama. Earlier, in the week, Oshiomhole’s fortune within the APC also took a nosedive as the Court of Appeal upheld his suspension from office as National Chairman of APC.

How the next chapter of the Edo drama will play out remains to be seen.

