Edo Deputy Gov. expresses sadness over Okunbo’s demise

August 9, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 Edo Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has expressed sadness over the demise of business mogul, Capt. Hosa Okunbo.

a statement personally signed by him on Sunday Benin, the deputy governor said he received the of Okunbo’s demise with sadness and  shock.

Describing Okunbo as a renowned business guru who made remarkable impact that earned him recognition across the world, he said Edo had lost a treasure.

“The hand of death snatched of our elder statesmen at a time his wealth of experience and developmental partnership would have been handy stabilising the industrial need of the state.” Shaibu noted.

According to him, the Okunbo was exceptional Benin man with a sense of nobility, who used his God-given talents and resources towards making society better for humanity.

Shaibu said the Okunbo was a true son of the soil who stood for what he believed and left no stone unturned his determination to making life better for his people.

He prayed God to grant his soul eternal and grant his and the Benin Kingdom the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Okunbo, father-in-law to the Olu of Warri-designate succumbed to pancreatic cancer in a London hospital in the early hours of Sunday.

He was a retired commercial pilot and chairman of several companies, including Ocean Marine Security Limited. (NAN) 

