Edo Deputy Gov. expresses sadness over Okunbo’s demise

Edo Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has expressed sadness over the demise of business mogul, Capt. Hosa Okunbo.

In a statement personally signed by him on Sunday in Benin, the deputy governor said he received the news of Okunbo’s demise with sadness and great shock.

Describing Okunbo as a renowned business guru who made remarkable impact that earned him recognition across the world, he said Edo had lost a treasure.

“The hand of death snatched one of our elder statesmen at a time his wealth of experience and developmental partnership would have been handy in stabilising the industrial need of the state.” Shaibu noted.

According to him, the late Okunbo was one exceptional Benin man with a high sense of nobility, who used his God-given talents and resources towards making society better for humanity.

Shaibu said the late Okunbo was a true son of the soil who stood for what he believed in and left no stone unturned in his determination to making life better for his people.

He prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest and grant his family and the Benin Kingdom the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Late Okunbo, father-in-law to the Olu of Warri-designate succumbed to pancreatic cancer in a London hospital in the early hours of Sunday.

He was a retired commercial pilot and chairman of several companies, including Ocean Marine Security Limited. (NAN)

