Edo dep. gov. congratulates Oshiomhole on conferment of honourary doctorate

By Usman Aliyu

Deputy Governor of Edo, Dennis Idahosa, has congratulated Sen. Adams Oshiomhole on the conferment of honourary doctoral degree in Political Science by Edo State University, Iyamho.

Idahosa, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Friday Aghedo, in Benin on Friday, described the conferment as a well-deserved recognition of Oshiomhole’s contributions to Edo’s development and Nigeria’s political landscape.

He praised the leadership of the former Edo governor, noting that the Monday Okpebholo-led administration valued his guidance and resourcefulness.

“I congratulate you, my mentor and leader, on this prestigious honour.

“Your dedication to unity and development is commendable and worthy of emulation,” the deputy governor stated. (NAN)