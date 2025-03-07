Edo Demolishes Houses Linked to Kidnappers in Uromi, Ekpoma

Edo State Government, in a bold step towards ensuring the safety of its citizens and curbing criminal activities in the State, has commenced the demolition of houses linked to kidnappers.

Leading security personnel on the demolition exercise that took place in Illeh, Esan West Local Government Area and Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State, Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Mr. Akhere Paul said the demolition exercise was in accordance with the law.

Stressing the State Government’s commitment to securing the lives and properties of its citizens, Mr. Akhere emphasized that the administration of Senator Monday Okpebholo will not tolerate any house or establishment used as a hideout for criminal activities and called on landlords to ensure proper profiling of their tenants before subletting their properties.

“This house has been used for criminal activities. They keep kidnapped victims here, and a raid by men of the Nigerian Police Force recovered some dangerous weapons as well. According to the new law on kidnapping recently passed by the Edo State House of Assembly and signed by Governor Monday Okpebholo, any house found being used for kidnapping activities will be demolished

“This will serve as a deterrent to others. You must profile a person before giving out your house to him or her for rent. Go to the police station and let them help you in profiling the new person before you give out your property. You must verify their identity, where they work, and who they are to avoid unfortunate incidence as this,” Mr. Akhere stressed.

He assured the people of the State, that the exercise will be a continuous one as the State Government under Governor Okpebholo has given a marching order to flush out all criminal elements in the State and make it habitable for all.

Also speaking, the Commander, Special Task Force, SP Michael Anetor, said the exercise which is in accordance with the law would serve as a deterrent to others and help checkmate kidnapping and other criminal activities in the State.

He called on all Edo citizens to assist in the fight against kidnapping by keeping watch over their vicinities and reporting suspicious activities to the nearest police station or to members of the Special Task Force, stressing that, “a safer and secured Edo is the duty of all.”

Speaking with newsmen, the suspects, Utubor Uchenna and Felix Ebama, who belong to a gang of 7, identified the properties as their hideout before the demolition.

Admitting to the crime, they said they had been involved in high profile kidnapping within Edo Central axis with the last operation fetching them N10 million.

The leader of the gang, Utubor Uchenna, noted that their last victim was marked because of the kind of luxury car he drives and was kidnapped alongside a lady. He said both victims were released unhurt after parting with a ransom of 10 million naira.

The Special Task Force, in conjunction with other security apparatus in the State, has recorded successes of recent in the fight against criminal activities, with many criminal hideouts raided and suspects apprehended and handed over to the police.