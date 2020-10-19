Edo declares 24-hour curfew

Godwin Obaseki of Edo has imposed a 24-hour curfew across the state until further notice.

Obaseki’s directive is contained in a statement by Mr Osarodion Ogie, Secretary to the State Government.

According to the statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Benin, the curfew will take effect from 4 p.m. on Monday.

“This decision has become necessary because of the very disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of #ENDSARS protesters.