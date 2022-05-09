Edo CP says intelligence report critical in crime prevention

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Edo, Mr Abutu Yaro, says credible intelligence report is critical to preventing crime in any society.Yaro said this when he received Media Executives in the state on a courtesy visit to his office on Monday in Benin.

The CP said because information was power, credible information would assist the command respond speedily to either the prevention of crime or unravelling one when already committed.He said Edo, being an exit and entry corridor to many other states and regions of the cuntry, required security agencies, especially the police, to be proactive at all times hence, access to credible information was necessary to be a step ahead of criminals.He commended the media in the state for providing that basic ingredient in crime fighting through the different platforms being created for information flow and feedback avenues which had been instrunental to the command’s recent improved crime prevention strategy since his assumption of office few weeks ago.

” I want to appreciate you media executives for the platforms created in your various organisations helping us to receive timely feedback which continues to be useful and enables us activate our agents wherever they are located.” It’s for this reason we have continued to advocate continuous information engagement. People should not feel they are disturbing or bothering us with useful information.“Whether day or night, please call us because we dont have any other work than police work. Security work does not know night or day.“

That is why I am thanking the media and the good people of Edo in terms of their cooperation in information flow.” Kindly assist to disseminate my two personal numbers: 08037233584 and 08054301833 to Edo people for direct contact with me anytime they have information to give, ” he said.Earlier, Mr Saliu Abubakar, Station Manager of KUFm Radio and Vice Chairman of the association, commended the CP for the open door policy initiated on assumption of office, saying that singular gesture had rekindled the people’s confidence in information sharing with the police.He said his colleagues were desirous of having a safe and secured Edo state, hence “our readiness to collaborate with your command in any way meaningful that will assist you to ensure that Edo state is safe for everyone.”( NAN)

