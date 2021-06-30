Edo CP assures new approaches to tackle insecurity

Police Command in Edo on pledged to evolve new approaches to tackle insecurity in state.

Mr Phillip Ogbadu, Commissioner of Police in state disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.

Ogbadu explained that this had become imperative in view of spate of insecurity, especially kidnapping within state.

According to him, the new approaches would focus on identifying and responding to security promptly.

The police commissioner, however, noted that some vigilante members and human rights activists were slowing down efforts to ensure effective security of the state.

“We are aware of some misconduct of some of these vigilante members.

“The police straighten it out with time. The seeds be separated from the chaff.

“We also know that because of these vigilantes, there increase in firearms in circulation, we mop them ,”  Ogbadu said.

He added that in spite of efforts of the police in the state to end crime and criminality, some persons were frustrating their efforts under the cloak of human rights.

“Though we are doing our best to end crime and criminality in the state, some persons benefiting from these crimes in the state are hiding under the cloak of human rights to frustrate the police.

“As I speak to you, some people have taken to court,”  the police commissioner said.

He appreciated the Edo ’s efforts in the protection and safety of residents, but said needed to be done.

“I appreciate efforts of the Edo in ensuring the protection and safety of residents of the state, except that the effort not enough,”  he said.

He disclosed that the police were on the trail of the kidnappers abducted two bus passengers on Sunday around Ehor, in Uhumwonde Local Area, along the Benin to Ekpoma road.

Ogbadu gave the assurance that the command would free the passengers unharmed.(NAN)

