Edo courts jail 39 GBV perpetrators in 3 years

By Nefishetu Yakubu

The Edo State Commissioner for Youths and Gender Issues, Andrew Emwanta, on Friday said that 39 perpetrators of Gender-Based Violence were convicted in the state within three years.

Emwanta disclosed this at a rally to mark this year’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Benin.

The commissioner led a rally of Civil Society Organisations and Women groups to the Edo State Secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Emwanta, who said that the convictions started since the launch of sexual offenders register in the state, also disclosed that about 255 related cases were ongoing in courts.

He said that Gov. Godwin Obaseki was determined to ensure all forms of gender-based violence were eliminated through the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law 2021 as amended.

“The Executive has done its part, the Legislature has done its own part by passing the law.

“And the judiciary has within three years convicted 39 offenders,” he said.

He enjoined the media to be more supportive in reporting issues about sexual and gender-based violence as well as reducing other social vices.

Mr Bright Oniovokukor, the Project Director, Indomitable Youth Organisation (IYO), said it would sustain collective efforts to end gender-based violence. (NAN)

