Edo correspondents pledge to support Obaseki

Share the news













The Correspondents Chapel of the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has pledged to assist Gov. Godwin Obaseki to actualise his developmental programmes during his second tenure.

Obaseki was re-elected on Sept. 19, to administer the state for another four years with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ticket.

“You have our confidence and support.

“And if there is anything the Chapel can do to help move your programme forward, please let us know,” the chapel wrote in a congratulatory message to Gov. Godwin Obaseki.

The letter was signed by Mrs Nefishetu Yakubu, its Chairperson, and Mr Osaigbovo Iguobaro, the Secretary in Benin.

The Chapel expressed satisfaction that the Sept. 19, election was peaceful.

It noted that the governor’s overwhelming victory testified to his outstanding services to the people in the areas of agricpreneur, roads infrastructure, Edojobs, and education reforms through the EdoBEST programme.

“Your administration’s prompt payment of salaries, pension and gratuities in the past four years has not gone unnoticed by the people.

“The election has given us and many others a renewed faith in the nation’s electoral system that a free, fair and credible poll is possible if the people are united, determined and supportive.

“As the fourth estate of the realm and Watchdog of the society, we are not unaware of political developments in the State in the last one year.

“However, in your conviction for egalitarian Edo State, you were apparently inspired by the words of Roy T. Bennett, thus: ‘Tough situations build strong people in the end.’

“You ran a good, clean, campaign against a formidable opponent.

“We, therefore, urged you to be magnanimous in victory because power belongs to God and the almighty God has so bestowed such on you for the benefit of all Edo people irrespective of political party, religion or sex.”

The media group urge the governor to continue in his determination to implement the state’s policies on child right, especially the girl child, illegal migration, social justice and accountability in governance.

The chapel noted that they were the hallmarks of the governors programmes in the past four years and urged him not to relent.(NAN)

Related