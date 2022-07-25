Edo Correctional Service boss urges greater security around facilities, inmates

By Imelda Osayande

The Edo Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service has charged its personnel to make the security of correctional facilities and inmates in the state a top priority.



The state Controller, Mr Nkem Ogwude, gave the charge in a statement issued by the command’s Spokesman, DSC Aminu Suleman, and made available to newsmen in Benin on Monday.

According to Suleman, the controller gave the charge during his maiden tour of correctional centres in the state.



He further urged them to dedicate themselves to duty and strive to achieve the core mandate of the service.

“A fulfilled and successful career is in the satisfaction of being professional at all times for a better society,” he said.



Ogwude, who also interacted with the inmates, advised them to take advantage of their incarceration to improve themselves and acquire lawful life-changing skills.

“These can only be achieved through patience, obedience to authority and firm resolve never to return to your pre-incarceration lifestyle,” he further said.

He gave assurance that efforts would be made to improve the situation of the personnel, inmates and custodial centres in the state, in line with the vision of the Controller-General, Mr Halliru Nababa.

The statement disclosed that officials in all the facilities visited pledged to ensure inmates’ welfare, reformation and rehabilitation.

It further stated that the controller visited two farm centres, a female custodial facility as well as a soap factory and bakery belonging to the service. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

