Edo commences desilting of drainages to prevent flooding – Perm Sec.

May 18, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 The Edo Government has begun desilting of drainages across the to prevent flooding as the rains set in, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Lucky Wasa, has said.

Wasa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin residents also being sensitised as part of efforts to prevent flooding.

He said government would collaborate with relevant stakeholders, especially local areas in this regard.

“We are quite aware of the warning has been given as regards the states will likely experience flooding in 2021.

‘’We are working to prevent and mitigate the impact it will have our .

“We have started massive desilting of drains across the and we are going to carry out this action across the 18 local government areas.

“We are working in concert with the areas, focusing the councils that are prone to flooding in the ,’’ Wasa explained.

The permanent secretary said that in affected areas had been advised to move to higher grounds.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Meteorological Agency had predicted that 28 states would experience substantial flooding in 2021. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,