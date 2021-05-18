The Edo Government has begun desilting of drainages across the state to prevent flooding as the rains set in, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Lucky Wasa, has said.

Wasa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday that residents were also being sensitised as part of efforts to prevent flooding.

He said that government would collaborate with relevant stakeholders, especially local council areas in this regard.

“We are quite aware of the warning that has been given as regards the states that will likely experience flooding in 2021.

‘’We are working to prevent and mitigate the impact it will have on our people.

“We have started massive desilting of drains across the state and we are going to carry out this action across the 18 local government areas.

“We are working in concert with the council areas, focusing on the councils that are prone to flooding in the state,’’ Wasa explained.

The permanent secretary said that people in affected areas had been advised to move to higher grounds.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Meteorological Agency had predicted that 28 states would experience substantial flooding in 2021. (NAN)

