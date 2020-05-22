Edo collaborates with NSCDC on farmer protection

Share the news













Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has sought the support of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Agro Rangers to protect farmers in the state.

A statement on Thursday by Mr Emmanuel Okeh, spokesman of the NSCDC, disclosed that Obaseki made the request when he visited the Corps Commandant-General, Mr Abdullahi Gana, in Abuja.

According to Obaseki, plans are underway to set up the state’s forest guard outfit in partnership with the NSCDC.

He said that aim was to reinforce security within the agricultural sector and protect the state’s forest resources from saboteurs.

The governor lauded the efficiency of the NSCDC in mobilising its Agro Rangers unit at a time when the agricultural sector was threatened by insecurity.

He expressed confidence in the Corps, which he said has continued to distinguish itself among other security agencies in the country.

He said that engaging the NSCDC would boost farmers’ confidence and encourage more people to go back to farms.

Responding, Gana commended Obaseki for the “laudable initiative”, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic called for emphasis on agriculture and food sufficiency in the country.

He said: “NSCDC is poised to support the government in ensuring adequate food production and supply while also providing physical security.

“The proposed establishment of forest guard is a welcome development in the face of current realities. I am assuring you of our total support.

“The Corps will work with the state government to achieve its purpose which is in line with the mandate of the NSCDC Agro Rangers, including securing farmers and protecting agro-allied investments in the country,” he said. (NAN)

