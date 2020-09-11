Edo: CLEEN tasks FG on peaceful elections

Olugbuo advised political Parties to commit to a Peace Agreement and be committed to it.

He urged them to encourage their flag bearers and supporters to abide by the provisions of the electoral law, including shunning the use of thugs, cultists and provocative speeches.

According to him, political parties should also adequately train their party agents to understand their roles and responsibilities to avoid acts that could compromise INEC officials or the electoral process.

He urged them to also, partner with the INEC to continuously and properly educate the people as well as counter misinformation, incitation that are capable of dissuading people from voting or triggering violence.

The CLEEN Executive Director, also advised the media to intensify awareness creation and voter education to discourage apathy and motivate people to vote.

He added that they should as well deliver refresher training to practitioners to maintain a high level of professionalism, accuracy, and impartiality in their coverage.

He urged media houses to continue to monitor and provide an impartial report on the entire electoral process to help protect the integrity of the elections and report only verified information obtained from trusted sources and promote peace messaging