Edo Chief Judge announces activities to mark legal year

The Edo Chief Judge, Justice Esohe Ikponmwen, has released activities lined up to mark the 2019/2020 Legal Year in the state.

The activities were announced in a statement signed by Mr Williams Aziegbemhin, the Chief Registrar, State High Court of Justice, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) on Tuesday in Benin.

The judge said that the programme would commence on Oct. 2 and end on Oct. 4.

The statement highlighted activities lined up for the programme to include: a fitness walk from the State High Court Complex to an orphanage home at Stadium Road in the state capital, to end at the High court premises, scheduled for day one, on Oct. 2.

The Bar/Bench Forum is slated for Oct. 3, while a dinner with retired judges and other guests holds later in the day.

Other activities scheduled for Oct. 4, include the inspection of a Guard of Honour by the Chief Judge and a Special Court session at the state High court and an Interdenominational Service. (NAN)