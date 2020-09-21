Edo: Buhari shines yet again – BMO

Share the news













The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s disposition towards a free and fair election, noting that the successful conduct of the governorship election in Edo state has shown that President Buhari is a man of honour.

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, the group said as a true democrat President Buhari has always stood on the side of the people and democracy, and his neutrality in the just concluded election in Edo state has earned him a place in the annals of Nigeria’s political evolution.

“We note that prior to the election President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to ensure that all the parties were given a level playing field.

“In line with this directive Nigerians witnessed the neutrality of the security agencies and the electoral body, and this guaranteed that minimal disruptions occurred before, during and after the election.

“We note with joy that even the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the governor-elect of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki praised the President for allowing a level-playing field in the election, and this resulted in the emergence of a winner from outside the President’s political party”.

BMO recalled that since President Buhari joined politics in 2003 he has always stood for free, fair and credible elections, “and this is what he wants to bequeath to the country as a legacy. He believes that a culture of transparent and credible elections will translate into good governance in the country”.

The group, therefore, implored the opposition PDP to learn democratic tenets from President Buhari and expressed regret that PDP’s sixteen years of garrison politics retarded the country’s progress in democratic governance.

Related