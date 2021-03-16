Mr Marcus Onobun, Speaker, Edo House of Assembly, has urged residents of the state to take advantage of ongoing COVID-19 vaccination exercise to protect themselves against the pandemic.

Onobun who made the call on Tuesday during the house session, said that vaccination was an important step in the fight against the global pandemic.

“The contagious nature of COVID-19 and the number of death it has caused around the world makes it crucial for people to get vaccinated,” he said.

The speaker allayed the fears being expressed in some quarters about the vaccine, saying, “it is safe, let us be wise in our decisions’

“I joined the governor, the deputy governor and other stakeholders to take the vaccine, after 24 hours, I am in perfect condition.

“I urge Edo people to make themselves available for vaccination, it is in the interest of their health and that of others,” he said.(NAN)

