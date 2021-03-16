Edo Assembly Speaker urges residents to vaccinate against COVID -19

March 16, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Mr Marcus Onobun, Speaker, Edo , has urged residents of to take advantage of ongoing COVID-19 vaccination exercise to protect themselves against pandemic.

Onobun made call on Tuesday during house session, said that vaccination was an important step in fight against the global pandemic.

contagious nature of COVID-19 and number of death it has caused around world makes it crucial for people to vaccinated,” he said.

The speaker allayed the fears expressed in some quarters about the vaccine, saying, “it is safe, let be wise in our decisions’

“I joined the governor, the deputy governor and other stakeholders to take the vaccine, after 24 hours, I am in perfect condition.

“I urge Edo people to make themselves available for vaccination, it is in the interest of their health and that of ,” he said.(NAN)

