Edo Assembly sacks all political appointees 

By Nefishetu Yakubu

The Edo House of Assembly on Wednesday relieved all political appointees attached to members of the house of their appointment with immediate effect.

The Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku announced their sack during plenary in Benin

Agbebaku noted that the decision was taken collectively by the 24 members of the House, adding that the political appointees sacked would be paid their February salary.

He listed the appointees to include special advisers(SAs) , senior special Advisers(SSAs) among others.

The Speaker said the appointees were appointed by the members upon assumption of the Eight Assembly in June 2023.

“I think, it is two years now, and, I think the House has graciously agreed that those sets of appointees SAs and SSAs should be relieved of their appointments today, February 19,”.

According to him, we will meet consequently to know the next line of action to take on that. They will receive this month’s (February) salary,”he said.(NAN)