Edo assembly passes bill to establish nursing college

The Edo State House of Assembly on Tuesday in Benin passed the Edo State College of Nursing Science Law 2021 and repealed the Edo State College of Nursing and Midwifery Law 2015.

The bill was passaged in plenary following its consideration by the Committee of the Whole of the assembly.

The motion for the passage of the bill was moved by the Majority leader, Henry Okhuarobo, (PDP Ikpoba-Okha) and seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Roland Asoro, (PDP Orhionmwon)

Considering the bill on clause-by-clause, the Chief Whip of the House and Chairman, House Committee on Health, Emma Okoduwa, said the bill when passed would provide the legal framework for the establishment of the college.

He said that the college would provide the needed manpower for the state’s health sector and create jobs.

The 10-part bill, which enjoyed the support of other lawmakers was introduced for third reading by the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Omogbai.

Also at plenary, the Speaker, Marcus Onobun, thanked his colleagues and staff of the assembly for the cooperation he had enjoyed since he took over the leadership of the assembly in October 2020.

“I want to thank my colleagues and staff of this great assembly. Today marks one year of my leadership of the house which has remained stable. I have been able to maintain cordial relationship with all members and staff of the assembly.

“I have provided quality leadership to the staff which has enabled them to put in their best,” Onobun said.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...