Edo Assembly confirms Chief Judge designate

The Edo House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed Mrs Esther Edigin as the Chief Judge designate of the state.

Her confirmation followed the request of Gov. Godwin Obaseki in a letter to the Assembly dated Nov. 8.

In the letter, the governor conveyed the request to the house to confirm Justice Esther Edigin as the chief judge designate of the state.

Mr Henry Okhuarobo, the Chairman, House Judiciary Committee, while presenting the committees report on the letter said that the committee found that she merited the position both in character, learning and experience.

Okhuarobo told the house that Edigin would replace Justice Esohe Ikpomwen who would proceed on her pre-retirement leave on Nov 22.

The committee therefore recommended that she be confirmed chief judge designate having been screened and found to be qualified for the position.

Also during the plenary, the House confirmed chairman and members of the state law reform commission, comprising Mr Charity Aiguobarueghian, chairman, while Christopher Eguasa, Ernest Enahoro, George Enaroba, Alex Erotume and Raphael Ajagode would serve as members.

In the same vein, the house also confirmed Mr Thomas Uloko, Andy Egbadon, Peter Ekhator and George Ohioma as chairman and members of the Local Government Service Commission.

Mr Patrick Okundia was also confirmed by the House as a commissioner in the state.

In another development, the house had ratified the removal of Etsako West Local Government Area Chairman Yakubu Musa following the consideration of the report of the panel of inquiry constituted by the governor into some allegations against him.

House Leader Roland Asoro moved the motion for the House to resolve into the committee of the whole to consider the report; the motion was seconded by Yekini Idaiye, the deputy speaker.

The report at the committee of the whole found the chairman wanting on the grounds of negligence, improper accounting and lack of supervision of his subordinates.(NAN