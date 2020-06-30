Edo Assembly clears Efe Stewart as Commissioner

Share the news













The Edo State House of Assembly has cleared Mr. Efe Stewart as the state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation.

The commissioner was recently appointed by the state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, to replace the immediate-past commissioner, who had resigned his appointment.

Stewart was cleared during a sitting led by the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Frank Abumere Okiye.

Okiye said Governor Obaseki had sent the nomination of Stewart to the House of Assembly for confirmation as Commissioner for Communication and Orientation.

Other candidates who were screened and confirmed by the Assembly are ex-official nominees into the Edo State Judicial Commission.

They are Barr. Dele Edokpayi, from Ovia North East Local Government (LGA); Barr. Mustapha Abubakar from Etsako West LGA; Prof. Anthony Ogbeibu Ekata, Esan South East LGA, and Barr. Felicia Ogbeide from Uhumwonde LGA.

