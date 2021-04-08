A group under the aegis of Concerned Edo Citizens Forum (CECF) has appealed to the Federal Government to prevent an abrupt shutdown of the ongoing National Sports Festival (NSF).

The group under the leadership of Mr Roy Oribhabor, made the call in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Thursday.

Edo Government had on Wednesday threatened to shutdown the 20th NSF by noon on Thursday over non-release of support fund promised the state by the federal government.

Oribhabor said that the hope and aspirations of many youths who are currently participating in the NSF would be dashed should the government renege on its promise to Edo.

“We hereby call on Nigeria Government to immediately fulfill the promise made to Edo State Government in regards to the supportive funds.

“A promise is a hope, Nigeria Government must act now.

As concerned citizens, we are seriously embarrassed and disappointed to note that Nigeria Government has not shown serious capacity to fulfill her promise made to Edo State Government.

“This is national embarrassment. It’s frustrating, disappointing and great embarrassment to all Nigerians,” Oribhabor stated.

The group however commended Edo Government over its uncommon display and commitment to host the 20th NSF.

The Minister of Youth and Sport Development, Mr Sunday Dare, is yet to return calls and message sent to his line.

But the minister’s aide, John Akanji, referred NAN to the Secretary of the Main Organising Committee (MOC), Peter Nelson, for comments.

However, the MOC of the festival is also yet to react to the threat by Edo government to shutdown the NSF by noon on April 8. (NAN)

