Edo Appeal Court verdict: Sen. Alimikhena dedicates victory to God

Senator Francis Alimikhena (APC), who represents Edo North at the National Assembly, NASS, says he dedicated the verdict of the Appeal Court Sitting in Benin, the Edo State Capital, which on Friday, upheld his election victory.

The Court dismissed a petition filed by Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Engr Abubakar Momoh, challenging the February 23,2019 National Assembly election.

It held that the appeal was lacking in merit as Senator Alimikhena scored the highest number of lawful votes in the election.

Justice Aseimo Moore Ademein, who read the unanimous judgements of the Appeal, panel dismissed Momoh’s appeal for lack of merit.

He ruled that the election tribunal was right for affirming the electoral victory of Alimikhena, saying all parties are to bear their respective costs.

Reacting to th victory at the Court of appeal, Benjamin Atu, Special Assistant said, his boss had dedicated the victory to God Almighty, who gives and take power.

“All power belongs to God and no man can question God’s verdict.”

Senator Alimikhena, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Customs, Tariff and Excise, assured the people of Edo North, of quality and robust legislature that would improve their standard of living.

“Now that the legal tussles are over, it is now time to focus on our developmental program and impact upon the lives of our people.

“No need for conflict and over excitement. No need for hatred among ourselves because the overall winner is Edo North.

“God has given us victory and we must be magnanimous in victory to ensure that no one is left behind in the spread of the divided of democracy.

“Everyone is my constituents irrespective of where they are standing. We should all brace up and be expectant of good things to come.

“I thank you all for standing with me during the legal battle. it is now time to focus on robust legislative business” the statement added.