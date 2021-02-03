Edo APC trains personnel for Feb. 9 membership registration/revalidation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo on Wednesday organised a training programme for 18 Local Government Area Registration Supervisors ahead of the party’s membership registration and revalidation exercise starting on Tuesday.

Mr Chris Azebamwan, State Publicity Secretary of the party, said in a statement that the supervisors would in turn train ward supervisors and polling unit registration officers.

According to him, the training centres on the registration guidelines, procedures and requirements.

He urged existing and intending members to go to their respective units in person with three passport photographs to register between Feb. 9 and Feb. 23.

Azebamwan explained that membership registration by proxy would not be allowed as the exercise required all prospective members to make physical appearance. (NAN)