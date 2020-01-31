Edo APC impasse: Oshiomhole can’t play God, Obaseki insists ﻿

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has insisted that the suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole cannot play God in determining what happens in the state.

The governor said this while receiving members of Omega Fire Ministries International, led by Pastor Azemhe Azena, who were in Government House, Benin City, on a peace walk.

The governor, who insisted that his administration is peaceful and abhors disregard for law and order, assured the people of the state that, as a governor, he will continue to pursue peace.

“What we need in Edo State is sustainable peace. I am assuring the people of the state that this administration is ready to ensure we enjoy sustainable peace. We are ready to make sacrifices.

“Our detractors want us to descend to violence, but God will stand by us and never allow us to get to that point. God has put us in power, showing us how to govern the people of the state. We have no fear; no man is God, He will not accept any man playing God,” he said.

Noting that government’s detractors want to hold rallies to escalate tension and cause crisis, he said, “They say they want to run illegal rally in the state to escalate the crisis. We are waiting for them. Let them come to the state again to hold a rally and cause destruction. We will show them that God has given us peace and God will deal with them.”

He said his administration will never embrace thuggery, stressing that thugs can’t rule over the people of the State.

According to him, “We say no to thuggery as thugs will never rule over us. They want to cause distraction in the state, but we are ready for them.

“Three nights ago, some people who planned to set new Era Hall ablaze were arrested in Benin. They have been handed over to the Edo State Police Command. The Federal Fire Service are here in the state to investigate all fire incidents. We know and have found out through intelligence reports that the incessant fire outbreaks in the state are plans to discredit our administrations,” he said.

He thanked the Christian community for their prayers, which has contributed to the peace enjoyed in the state, noting, “Edo is a peaceful state as we don’t like bloodshed. As a government, we have tried to maintain peace and avoided issues that will cause distraction. The problem today is that some people are trying to play God, but they are not God.”

Pastor, Omega Fire Ministries International, Azemhe Azena said 2020 is a critical election year for the state, noting that God asked them to pray for a peaceful election in the State.

“God mandated us to pray for the state and we began 30-day all-night prayers for peace in Edo State with the theme “We say let there be peace.

“We need peace in the state to grow and develop the economy. We frown at incessant fire incidents in the state, and as a church, we have been praying on the issue. We are handling the spiritual side, while you are handling the physical,” he said.