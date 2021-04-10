Edo APC hails Buhari over board appointments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo has President Muhammadu Buhari over appointment of some of its members into boards of federal and parastatals.

The Assistant State Publicity Secretary of the , Mr Victor Osehido, made this known in a statement issued on Saturday in Benin.

He quoted the of the in the state, Col. David Imuse (rtd.), as appreciating the president the appointment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the president had, during the week, appointed a former National of APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, as of the governing council of University of Ibadan.

Also appointed by the president was Mr Chris Azebamwan, the state Publicity Secretary of the , as member of the governing council of Federal Polytechnic, Ukana, Akwa Ibom.

The state Welfare Secretary of PDP was also picked as a member of the governing council of Hussaini Adamu, Federal Polytechnic, Kazaure, Jigawa.

Imuse assured the president that the appointees from the state would take their assignments seriously and deploy their competence and wealth of experience in the service of the country. (NAN)

