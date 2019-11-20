Edo APC crisis: Ganduje heads 5-member fact-finding committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the Governor of Kano State, Alh. Abdullahi Ganduje, to head the Party’s five-member fact-finding committee for the APC chapter in Edo State.

Other members of the committee are: Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari; former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi; former governor of Borno State and serving senator, Kashim Shettima and Honourable Ahmed Wadada (Secretary).

A statement by the Spokesperson of party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu said the committee is expected to meet with all disputing interests and present its findings to the party.

Recall that the party took a decision earlier in the week to constitute a committee of prominent party leaders on the lingering crisis in our party in Edo State.

“This marks another step in our party’s effort to find a lasting solution to the crisis and ensure our party comes out of it even stronger.”