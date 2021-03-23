Edo APC chairman takes COVID-19 vaccine, commends FG

 Retired Col. David Imuse, chairman, Edo State Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday in Benin received his first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca .
Imuse, who took the shot at the Military Hospital, Benin City, urged the people of Edo to follow suit, assuring them that the vaccine is safe use.


The APC chairman, who is also a medical doctor, refuted the claims in some quarters that those vaccinated develop severe side effects.
The vaccine, he explained, is safe all citizens of 18 years and above.

He commended the Federal Government making the vaccines available to Nigerians in line with the guidelines laid down by the National Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).
“I appeal to all eligible Nigerians to partake in the COVID-19 vaccination by firstly registering through the e-registration link created for the purpose.


“This process will provide opportunity for members of the to supply details and choose convenient places, preferably a health facility, and time, where they wish to be vaccinated,” he said.(NAN)

