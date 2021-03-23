Retired Col. David Imuse, chairman, Edo State Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday in Benin received his first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Imuse, who took the shot at the Military Hospital, Benin City, urged the people of Edo to follow suit, assuring them that the vaccine is safe for use.



The APC chairman, who is also a trained medical doctor, refuted the claims in some quarters that those vaccinated could develop severe side effects.

The vaccine, he explained, is safe for all citizens of 18 years and above.



He commended the Federal Government for making the vaccines available to Nigerians in line with the guidelines laid down by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

“I appeal to all eligible Nigerians to partake in the COVID-19 vaccination by firstly registering through the e-registration link created for the purpose.



“This process will provide opportunity for members of the public to supply details and choose convenient places, preferably a health facility, and time, where they wish to be vaccinated,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

