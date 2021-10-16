Edo APC bars journalists from covering congress

October 16, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



APC Edo Saturday barred newsmen from covering its state congress.

congress, which was held inside Sports Complex of University of Benin, had delegates from the 21 local government areas of the state.

Officials of Department of State manning entrance of venue said they were acting instructions.

When contacted, an official of party state said only five print journalists and four broadcast journalists were accredited to cover event.

official, who could explain the criteria for the selection, said he was part of the Publicity Committee for the congress.

A delegate, Mike Afaliokhai from Etsako West Local Government Area, however, told NAN after the congress that new executive council members emerged through consensus.

According to him, the new executives are all members of the state’s Caretaker Committee of the party.

“The new executive committee members emerged through consensus and affirmation.

“Francis Inegbeneki, who earlier obtained chairmanship form to retired Col. David Imuse, later stepped down,’’ he said.

Imuse emerged the chairman of the party the state, Mr Lawrence Okah was returned as the Secretary. (NAN)

