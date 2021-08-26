Edo 30th Anniversary: Obaseki targets 10m trees in 10 years

Gov. Godwin Obaseki will herald the 30th anniversary of the creation of Edo with a campaign to plant 10 million trees in line with the government’s reforestation initiative.

Chief of Staff to Obaseki, Mr Osaigbovo Iyoha, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Benin.

According to him, the tree planting programme will ensure the regeneration of Edo Forest reserves for future generations.

He said “Edo will on Friday, record another milestone in its history. We will be celebrating 30 years of togetherness, innovation, progress and development, as a people and state.

“We are celebrating our illustrious history and building a formidable future.

“To mark the auspicious occasion, the Edo Governor will be planting a tree as part of the government’s reforestation project, targeted at planting ten million trees within the next decade.

“The celebration is not just an opportunity to assess how far we have come together as a people, but another chance to look into the future.

“It is also a deliberate and concerted plans to position our state for sustainable economic development and prosperity, as well as balance environmental sustainability with improved livelihoods for our people.

“This is imperative because as a people with rich culture and heritage, we are aware that environmental sustainability is key to our cultural and economic preservation.

“And except conscious steps are taken to replenish our fast-depleting forest covers and return to the old culture of forest reserves, we could be setting the stage for dire consequences on our rich flora and fauna.

“As I invite all Edo people to join in celebrating this 30-year milestone, I urge everyone to be a part of this project to replenish our trees which are our heritage, to tackle climate change and preserve our beautiful state for future generations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Enogie (Duke) of Obazuwa-Iko dukedom in Benin, HRH Prince Edun Akenzua, has called on Gov Obaseki to honour some prominent Nigerians for their fundamental roles in the creation of Edo from the defunct Bendel state.

Akenzua, who made the call at a press conference in Benin particularly named the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion and former Senate President, Dr Joseph Wayas among others as recipients of the honour.

The royal father explained that as a member of the steering committee constituted by the Oba of Benin for the agitation of creation of Edo, he was privileged to information of the enormous contributions of these ” great personalities for the realisation of what we now know as Edo state.

“”Although many other prominent Edo sons were involved in the struggle but it is necessary to tell the story in full because most Edo people and Nigerians do not know the genesis of the formation of Edo.”

According to him, those in authority now, may wish to honour Dr Wayas and the Esama, for their distinguished roles in founding of the state whose 30th anniversary is coming up on Aug.27, 2021.

” If that is to be so, it is hoped that Dr Joseph Wayas who was the Senate President al the time and and the Esama whose financial benevolence played significant roles in the actualisation of the creation of the state, will also be recognised as founding fathers of the state,” he said.

Akenzua also urged Edo youths to remain good ambassadors of the state and warned them to refrain from violence likely to plunge the state into crisis and chaos.

“Those agitating for the destabilisation of the state do not mean well for the people”, he said and charged the people to emulate the virtues of the founding fathers whose selfless services and personal resources helped the people “to realise what we now enjoy as Edo state from the old Bendel state.”( NAN)

