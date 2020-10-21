Edo 24-hour curfew still in place, says gov’s aide.

Edo Government on Wednesday reiterated that the 24-hour curfew imposed on Monday to quell civil disturbances in the wake of the hijack of #ENDSARS protests, was still in force until further notice.

Mr Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser on Media and Communications Strategy to Gov. Godwin Obaseki, made this known on Wednesday.

“Government has deployed men of the anti-riot unit of the Nigeria Police Force to the streets to ensure full compliance with the directive.

“The security agencies have clear orders to deal with individuals who flout the directive and are found loitering on the streets.