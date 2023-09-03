Edo 2024: PDP guber aspirant unveils his development agenda

By Usman Aliyu

An Edo PDP aspirant in the 2024 Governorship election, Mr John Yakubu, says he will take pragmatic steps to tackle the security challenges and socio-economic needs of the people, if elected.

Yakubu said this on Sunday in Benin during an interactive session with newsmen, where he reeled out his agenda for the state.

He pledged to replicate the achievements he recorded as the Chairman, Esan North East Local Government Area between 2007 and 2010, when elected.

He claimed to be the best suited for the top job, possessing the right profile and credentials to succeed Gov. Godwin Obaseki in 2024.

Yakubu promised to place priority on security, electricity, agriculture, education, health and social infrastructure, amongst others.

He also promised to add 100 megawatt (mw) of electricity to the national grid, when elected.

Yakubu said he visited the Covenant University to understudy its power generation model, adding that it cost the university less than N700 million to generate 17mw for a 24-hour power supply to the community.

“Today, Edo has added about 100 megawatts to the national grid and this is the only state that could boast of that among the 36 states.

“I tell you this, we have abundant gas resources to make sure we are able to provide electricity for our people.

“How do we do that? It is not rocket science.

“From Benin, through Edo Central to Edo North, the gas needed to give our people electricity is available.

“We have the understanding that, as we speak today, there are valves in Igueben and Auchi.

“These valves are provided by those who did that pipeline to enable any person interested in taking the gas for the benefit of the people to take the advantage to do so,” said the governorship hopeful.

On road infrastructure, the PDP chieftain said he would expand Ikpoba River Bridge to address the habitual vehicular congestion at Ikpoba Slope and intervene in federal roads in the state for the benefits of the people.

He promised employment generation through steady and uninterrupted electricity supply as well as provision of modern implement for mechanised agricultural practices.

“We must again allow the system to teach our people how profitable it is to be in a farm.

“When this is realised, nobody will come to you to talk and beg for money.

“They will go and before you could say Jack, there is enough food for everyone to eat.

“There are lots of sachet water factories in Edo today, nobody begged them to go into it.

“It is because they think it is profitable, which is why they go into it,” Yakubu said.

The former council chairman also expressed commitment to resuscitate the local government administration in the state without any interference, if voted into office. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

