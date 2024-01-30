Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Edo 2024: PDP clears Onaiwu ahead of primaries

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
A frontline aspirant in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo, Osaro Onaiwu, has been screened and cleared to contest the primary election on the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

By Patricia Amogu

A frontline aspirant in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo, Osaro Onaiwu, has been screened and cleared to contest the primary election on the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Onaiwu, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the process was thorough and exhaustive.

The primary election is scheduled for Feb. 22.

Onaiwu, who was the pioneer Director-General of the PDP Governor’s Forum, applauded the screening committee for a job well-done while displaying his duly signed clearance certificate.

He advised other contestants in the primary election to be law abiding and ensure a peaceful and transparent process in the emergence of the PDP’s flag bearer in the Sept., 2024 governorship election.

The certificate was signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the PDP screening Committee, Caleb Mutfang and Felix Omemu respectively.

No fewer than 10 aspirants were cleared to contest in the PDP governorship primary election scheduled for Feb. 22 in Benin City, Edo.(NAN)

