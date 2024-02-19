Edo 2024: INEC warns media houses over campaign jingles 

The independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo, on Monday threatened to drag media houses airing campaign jingles of aspirants before the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and other media regulatory bodies.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Anugbum Onuoha, gave the warning at a press conference in Benin.

Onuoha said the warning became necessary in view of the fact that INEC has not lifted the ban on campaigns.

He disclosed that campaigns, according to the Edo election timetable, would commence on April 24.

He added that the campaign jingles being aired on television and Radio stations were in clear violation of the Electoral law.

“I am not particularly happy with the media for airing jingles on your various television and Radio stations in the state.

“You should know better that it is not yet time to begin campaigns and you are aiding them by airing the jingles.

“So this press conference is to let you all know that there will be sanctions if it happens again.

“I am going to report you to your relevant regulatory commission or bodies if it happens again after today,” he said.

According to the INEC REC, “we called you here today because you are critical stakeholders in the election process and we want you to help us tell the general public that it is not yet time for campaigns. (NAN)

By Nefishetu Yakubu