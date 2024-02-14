Edo 2024: Group vows to resist imposition of candidate by APC

The Edo in Diaspora Group, a political group, said on Wednesday that it would not the imposition of any governorship candidate for All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming governorship election in the state.

The convener of the group, Mr Osaretin Omoruyi, said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Omoruyi, therefore, called on the former governor of the state, Sen. Adams Oshiomhole, and other political heavyweights in the state to allow a democratic process in the selection of the party’s gubernatorial flag bearer.

Omoruyi leader of the group also known Okpa Mayakhin (We are all one) urged the party’s national leadership to prevail on any politician who had such a plan to drop it.

“We have watched as events unfold ahead of the governorship primary of the APC in Edo and feel it is time we come out to ensure that the right thing is done.

“While we would have watched and allow things to go without altering a word, we have deemed it fit to speak now in order to avoid the mistakes of the past.

“This will be the type of mistake that has caused the state and the residents so much in terms of underdevelopment and retrogression.

“Of course, this mistake was caused by no other person than the same governor who is again planning to impose another candidate of his party on the people.“, he said.

He also faulted the alleged plan by the APC to present a candidate from the Southern senatorial district of the state for the election.

“We have had someone from the south in the person of Chief Lucky Igbinedion there for eight.

“We have also had someone from the north for eight years and yet again, the seat came back to the south with the present occupant.

“To us, it can be any senatorial district other than south for equity sake,” said. (NAN)

By Deborah Coker