Edo 2024: Fayemi’s attack on Oshiomhole reckless, says Afegbua

A former Commissioner in Edo State, Mr Kassim Afegbua has slammed former Governor Kayode Fayemi over his latest attack on ex Governor Adams Oshiomhole.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Fayemi, a former Governor of Ekiti state accused Oshiomhole of interfering with the lingering gubernatorial primaries in Edo State.

However, Afegbua has disagreed vehemently with Fayemi saying his attack on Oshiomhole was reckless.

Afegbua said, after what happened in Edo Guber election in 2020 ..”Kayode Fayemi should by now keep quiet and lick his wounds …, but when a former Governor of his ilk is out of job, it is often convenient for him to apportion blame recklessly.”

He added also that Fayemi needs to be reminded that the primary election that threw him up during his second term campaign was marred by irregularities. “In case he has forgotten, Google does not.

“It is very ridiculous that Kayode Fayemi would wake up to accuse Senator Adams Oshiomhole of interference; without underpining the rationale that led to last week stalemate of the process. APC is an opposition in the state and it is more realistic to elect a candidate from Edo South with almost 60% of the voters, such a huge demographic, than shopping for a candidate from Edo Central driven by sentiments of turn-by-turn politics that has never flourished in Edo state.

“Rather than dabble into the Edo state primary process with little or no knowledge, one would have expected Kayode Fayemi to admonish members to conduct the exercise in a rancour free atmosphere, to avoid what happened during his own primary election in Ekiti state ..”

“Those who live in glass houses, should not throw stone. Fayemi is the least of persons to accuse anyone of interference when the primaries that threw up his own re-election and that of his successor were marred by irregularities…

“Comrade Senator Oshiomhole’s popularity in Edo state cannot be diminished by the stroke of Kayode Fayemi, who has literally gone into political oblivion, and trying to clutch at flotsam to remain afloat. We have moved beyond the era of Kayode Fayemi, whose dual role in the 2023 presidential election still haunts him till date. Oshiomhole’s contribution to the sustenance and viability of the APC in Edo state cannot be over-emphasised. We will continue to appreciate him for standing firm to birth a new APC leadership in the state no matter the dubious role of certain individuals to frustrate the labour impresario.”