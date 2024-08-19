Edo 2024: Esan Voters Challenge Okpebholo, Ighodalo to Debate in Esan Language

With a thunderous push, Esan voters on Monday challenged their two governorship candidates in the September 21 election in Edo State – Senator Monday Okpebholo (APC) and Dr. Asue Ighodalo (PDP) to present themselves for a public debate ‘without further delay’.

The voters, largely made up of non-partisan youth, who stormed the campaign venue at Uromi, said the outcome of the debate would enable them make an informed decision on who to cast their votes for on September 21.

They also said that the face-to-face appearance of both candidates would be moderated by sons and daughters of Esan land that carry with them a record of ‘high integrity’.

The voters have also fixed any location in Esanland as venue of the debate, which they insisted would be conducted in Esan language.

The APC governorship candidate, Okpebholo; his running mate, Dennis Idahosa; APC leader in Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole; DG of APC organisation, Senator Matthew Orhokhide; former works minister, Mike Onolomemen; Maj-Gen Cecil Eseikhaigbe; Member House of Representatives, Hon Odi Okojie, former speakers from the zone and other party leaders were in Esanland in continuation of the party’s ward-to-ward campaigns.