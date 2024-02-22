Edo 2024: Akhalamhe emerges ZLP governorship candidate

Dr Bishop Akhalamhe, on Thursday, emerged the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate for the upcoming Edo governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governorship election has been scheduled for Sept. 21.



Akhalamhe, who was the ZLP chairman of the party, was adopted by party members in the primary election that took place in Benin, in the presence of officials of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



In his acceptance speech, the governorship candidate thanked the party members for the confidence reposed in him, adding that Edo would witness massive development, if elected.

“When a man is prepared for a mission, he is always excited when he has the support of the people.

“Today, I don’t just have the support of the people; I have the support of my party who has given me the mandate to fly its flag in the Sept. 21 election.

“I will work to see that Edo is rescued from the cobweb of stagnation and economic comatose. I will ensure that the state experiences good governance when I take over the mantle of leadership from Gov. (Godwin) Obaseki,” he said. (NAN)

By Nefishetu Yakubu